ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Developers want to build a new truck stop near a busy stretch of I-40 in the heart of Albuquerque. However, that’s facing a lot of opposition from North Valley neighbors who are worried about what it could do to the area. “There’s countless ideas that we have and needs that the community has that it would be a wonderful location for,” said Amanda Browne, a Sawmill Resident and the Vice President of the Sawmill Area Neighborhood Association.

Fencing and an empty lot, that’s what is currently on a plot of land along 12th Street near Wells Park and Sawmill in the North Valley. The corner lot is right next to I-40. But now, developer Mountain Run Partners has a new idea for a truck stop at the site. Leaving some neighbors worried. “The heavy vehicle fueling is the primary concern. The attraction of trucks, the hours, 24 hours a day,” said President of the North Valley Coalition, Peggy Norton.

The developer is asking the city for a conditional use permit to sell alcohol, tobacco, and heavy fuel under the brand of a Quik Trip station. In city documents, the business has said it will offer a clean, family-oriented, and modern facility.

However, some neighbors don’t buy it. They believe with the budding Sawmill development alongside Old Town neighborhoods, they’ve been hoping to see a more communal development over a truck stop. “The proposed development is sort of the opposite of that because it’s about just people passing through, not staying in the neighborhood,” said Browne.

The neighbors said they have worked with city leaders to reduce traffic and noise in the area, but that more trucks would be a setback. They’re urging the city to deny the project. “The coalition has submitted comments, the neighborhood association has submitted their own comments. We have covered a wide range of concerns and interests,” said Norton.

KRQE reached out to the Mountain Run Partners development group and representatives of Quik Trip Wednesday about their response to neighborhood concerns but did not hear back.

Developers could get a decision next Tuesday over whether they’ll be allowed to move forward with the project during a city zoning hearing.