ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has now joined the fight against a proposal to build a 24-hour truck stop off Interstate 40. Officials from his administration joined North Valley residents to plead their case during a city zoning hearing.

“We don’t believe the proposed truck stop will be a neighbor that will enhance the neighborhood,” said Sylvia Ramos Cruz, board member of the Historic Old Town Association.

On Tuesday, neighbors and developers shared their comments during a zoning hearing about the Quik Trip gas station proposal. The 24-hour truck stop would be located along 12th Street off I-40. The company argues it will bring jobs to the area. “We absolutely feel that our use is compatible with this area. The existing national retailers that are nearby, the existing industrial uses. It really does fit in with what we provide,” said Cathy Garland, project manager for Quik Trip.

The company is asking the city for a permit to sell heavy fuel, alcohol, and tobacco. However, many neighbors don’t like the idea. They believe the development means more pollution and heavy traffic in an area they have been working to make more pedestrian-friendly.

“Sawmill and Wells Park have been working for a long time to reduce truck traffic on 12th Street and address other traffic congestion on this stretch,” said President of the Wells Park Neighborhood Association, Doreen McKnight.

The area is currently a vacant plot of land. The owner of the property mentioned that while there’s been other interest in the property, this development makes the most sense. “At this juncture, the most feasible that has come up is this one,” said Brett Blanchard who was speaking on behalf of the property owner, Mountain Run Partners.

There are other ideas for the spot, like fitting it into the Rail Trail development. Terry Brunner, the director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency, spoke up about the idea during the meeting on behalf of the Keller administration. “We really want to have a robust trail with lots of activities, and we feel that a truck stop nearby is not the best use for that property in relationship to the trail,” Brunner told KRQE.

Quik Trip mentioned they will keep the Rail Trail in mind. “We were aware of that, and we can absolutely work with that. People using the trail can stop in, use our restrooms, buy water, and snacks for the trail,” said Garland.

The zoning hearing examiner said he plans to have a written decision sent out within 15 days of the hearing.