[1] Police: Suspected robber shot, killed by Subway employee near Albuquerque airport - More details are expected to be released about the suspected armed robber of an Albuquerque Subway, who police say was killed by an employee of the restaurant. It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Subway on Gibson near I-25. Police say the armed robber was confronting an employee when another employee came out of a back room and shot the robber. Police say it's too soon to know if this is considered a justifiable homicide. The New Mexico Business Coalition says they're not surprised some workers are carrying guns, citing the rise in crime in the metro.

[2] District attorney’s lawsuit against militia group moves forward - The district attorney says he's moving full steam ahead with his lawsuit against an armed militia group known as the Civil Guard. In June, members of the militia group showed up armed at a protest against the Juan De Onate statue in Old Town. The Civil Guard claimed they were there to protect the statue from the crowd, who wanted it removed. The DA says they had the right to be there but did not have the right to act as law enforcement. The group tried to get the lawsuit tossed out, but the judge rejected their argument that they were protected by the first and second amendments.