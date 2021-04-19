Nonprofit Tenderlove hosts Bloom with a Purpose fundraiser to build programming, recovery housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tenderlove Community Center is one of the nonprofits on the front lines that is uniquely focused on helping individuals break the cycle of poverty that has led to homelessness by addressing specific needs for healthcare, education, legal assistance, and more. Delana Thompson of the Tenderlove Board of Directors discusses the work they do and highlights the organization’s upcoming Bloom with a Purpose fundraising gala.

Tenderlove strives to help vulnerable women achieve stable and self-supporting lives through their sewing curriculum that provides participants with marketable skills. According to the nonprofit, over 60 women come to them each year with about a quarter of them completing their one-year program in sewing and fashion design.

Others complete specialized programs including financial literacy, parenting classes, and a Community Health Worker certificate cooperative program with CNM.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, the community is invited to join Tenderlove’s Bloom with a Purpose virtual fundraiser that is being held to help to continue building the organization’s programming and to add to their Recovery Housing. Tenderlove aims to raise a minimum of $100,000 however, by raising $250,000, the organization could purchase a new Recovery House outright with money going towards maintenance and upkeep.

Tickets to the gala cost $25 and can be purchased online. You can also browse, and bid on items in the gala’s online auction. For more information on the Bloom with a Purpose fundraising gala, visit tenderlovecommunitycenter.org.