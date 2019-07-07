Nonprofit Street Safe needs help building fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local non-profit that helps sex trafficking victims now needs assistance building a fence.

Street Safe is a volunteer non-profit that helps victims of human sex trafficking and those struggling with homelessness and addiction. The organization recently bought a building near Central and Wyoming but the opening has been delayed due to molding and other issues.

Since the building might not be done for a while, Street Safe is starting to put up a fence around its courtyard so it can help women outside until the building is finished.

“We have to keep our organization safe but we also have to keep the women who are our clients safe too because they have very dangerous lives on the street,” said Danielle Rheaume with Street Safe New Mexico.

Street Safe is looking for volunteers and donation. If you’d like to help, click here.