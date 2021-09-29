Nonprofit serving immigrant community moves into new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit is moving into a new building to expand its services to New Mexican families. Encuentro now has a permanent home on 4th Street in the Barelas neighborhood.

The group founded in 2010 has helped more than 5,000 Latino immigrants with educational training and career development. One woman says Encuentro helped her fulfill her dreams through English and computer classes. That’s why donors are encouraging others to give.

“I have the opportunity for a better job and better salary,” said student Martha Hurtado.

“I think by having something that’s new, bright, and open, it gives them value, too. They are not our forgotten citizens. They are very much a part of our community and very important,” said Encuentro donor Nancy Croker.

The couple will match every donation through the end of the year, up to $40,000 to help with renovations. For more information, visit encuentronm.org/home.