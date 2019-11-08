Nonprofit pushes to rename street after civil rights legend Dolores Huerta

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – There’s a push to rename Bridge Boulevard in Albuquerque after the New Mexico icon and civil rights leader, Dolores Huerta.

Angi Gonzales Carver is the president of a nonprofit organization called Las Mujeres, which is focused on empowering and supporting women. She and her team are pushing to rename Bridge Boulevard, “Avenida Dolores Huerta.”

She said the proposed change would span from Rio Grande to Fourth Street in the city, to Isleta Boulevard in the county, which would connect it to Avenida Cesar Chavez.

“Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez worked together, and would be the only boulevard in the country that will have them back together honoring her and also honoring him,” said Carver.

Carver said they sent their proposal to the Bernalillo County Commission in August. She said so far, thousands of people have signed in support of the name change.

Carver said she and her group plan on speaking in front of the Bernalillo County Commission during their meeting on November 12. She said the name change could potentially happen as soon as that night if they decide to take action.