ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is helping families experiencing homelessness and will soon have a new facility on the west side. Saranam broke ground on the new campus near Montano and Coors Tuesday morning.

The facility will provide housing and support programs for 25 families. Saranam currently serves 20 families at its east side location.

Alumni of the program spoke about the expansion. “Saranam saved my life and my son’s life. And with your support, Saranam will continue to change the lives of those families and all the generations to come. With the new campus, more than double the families will have the same opportunity that I experienced,” said Yudima Valdez-Mesa.

The goal is to move in the first group of families next spring.