Nonprofit PINK ‘ME’ provides information, networking, and knowledge to women battling breast cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing information, networking, and knowledge to women battling breast cancer and those on their journey toward survivorship is the purpose of the local nonprofit organization PINK “ME”.

Founder of PINK “ME”, Michelle Bean discusses the nonprofit’s programs, services, and upcoming virtual launch event. PINK “ME” strives to ensure women lead healthy, fulfilling lives in a supportive community of survivors, are empowered to be their own advocates, know their options, and participate in activities that raise their awareness, all while being encouraged and supported emotionally.

One of the PINK “ME”‘s programs is Connected by Cells, which changes something commonly heard when diagnosed with breast cancer, having cancerous cells, into a positive virtual support platform that allows women to obtain information needed for their journey. Other programs offered include the Breast Cancer Treatment Health Assistance Program, and the Survivor Health and Wellness Health Assistance Program.

The organization will launch via Zoom during a free information event on Monday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register online for the PINK “ME” launch event.