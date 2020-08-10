Nonprofit organizations hold virtual school supply drive to help Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The One Albuquerque Fund and the Corporate Volunteer Council of New Mexico are partnering to raise funds for school supplies benefiting Albuquerque Public Schools. With the upcoming school year posing many challenges for students and families, school supplies are a necessity when it comes to education access.

Members of CVCNM will be hosting a virtual, on-site school supply drive and other supporting efforts during late July and early August to benefit students attending APS schools. Donations can be made online at https://one-albuquerque-fund.snwbll.com/aps-school-supply-drive

Due to the ongoing health crisis, they will only be taking monetary donations this year instead of collecting school supplies to keep all staff and students safe. All donations will be collected by the One Albuquerque Fund and sent to the APS Foundation for the purchase of needed student supplies.

Some of the supplies that will be purchased with the donations include pencils and pens, colored pencils and markers, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, and protractors.