Nonprofit OFFCenter provides art kits, celebrates 20 years of serving community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The OFFCenter Community Arts Project is a local non-profit whose mission is to enhance the lives of people in the community, especially those who have been marginalized. They do this through art-making and creative social interaction.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have decided to pivot and take a different approach. OFFCenter Program Manager Ashley Kincaide discusses the nonprofit and how they have shifted their focus.

OFFCenter is now working on getting art supplies to the community and does so using their free art kits and art commons program. The nonprofit is taping free art kits for all ages to the window of their studio for safe and contactless pickup.

OFFCenter is located at 808 Park Avenue SW in Albuquerque. Additionally, OFFCenter is open Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. so the public can pick up art kits and art boxes, deliver donations, and shop the organization’s mini-gallery.

Masks are social distancing are required. They also have added an outdoor walk-by art show to their studio’s windows.

OFFCenter has an online gallery where you can view selections from their current Evolving Artist Window Exhibition. The Window Exhibitions include participants from the organization’s Emerging Artists program. For more information on the program visit OFFCenter’s website.

OFFCenter is celebrating 20 years of serving the community and is putting a printing press in their area and will be inviting the public to learn how to do printing as well as screen printing. For more information on upcoming activities and projects, visit offcenterarts.org and visit OFFCenter Community Arts Project’s Facebook page.