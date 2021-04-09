Nonprofit Laundry Love washes clothes for low-income families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brightening the lives of thousands of people through love, dignity, and detergent. Laundry Love is a national nonprofit that washes the clothes and bedding for people with low income across the country. Now several groups are working together to create a plan to launch these efforts in Central New Mexico. Director of Collective Impact with United Way of Central New Mexico Aisha Smith and Regional Program Director with Shine Partnership Ynette Coyler discussed more details on the efforts.

Clean clothing contributes to every person’s dignity. United Way of Central New Mexico and its partners are brightening the lives of our community members with Laundry Love. For the children and people who may be entirely without shelter or experiencing financial struggle or loss. Your contribution provides relief by giving the individual or family the option to redirect funds toward food, medical, transportation costs, or other necessities.

Currently, members of United Way of Central New Mexico, Mission: Families, Shine Partnership, and the Greater Association of Albuquerque Realtors are working together to create a concise plan to launch these efforts in Central New Mexico.