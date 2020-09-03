Nonprofit initiative awards businesses that implement family friendly policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family Friendly New Mexico is a nonprofit initiative that recognizes and supports employers who adopt and implement family-friendly policies that help employees and their families thrive. As New Mexico continues to work through a global health crisis, it is crucial that businesses implement family-friendly policies throughout the workplace.

Giovanna Rossi, founder and CEO of Family Friendly New Mexico discusses what theses policies look like and why they are so important. Formed by the Task Force on Work-Life Balance, the New Mexico Family Friendly Business Award recognizes and supports businesses that adopt and implement family-friendly policies for their employees.

Businesses can be the recipients of one of four award levels. They are either a Platinum Distinguished Leader, Gold Committed Leader, Silver Rising Leader, or Bronze level which indicates a business is on the pathway to becoming family-friendly.

Award selection is based on several policy categories including paid leave, health support, work schedules, economic support, New Mexico laws, pay equity, diversity and inclusion, and community investment. Family Friendly New Mexico has launched a new blog that features expert advice and tips to support employers in addition to COVID-19 resources.

For more information on how to become a family friendly business visit nmfamilyfriendlybusiness.org or visit the NM Family Friendly Business Award Facebook page.