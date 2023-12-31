ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit that helps feed children in the state needs help to tackle the growing need. Feed New Mexico Kids provides food packages for youth, and now, they’re looking for new partners.

“These kids who are getting food on the weekends, this is giving them hope,” said Feed New Mexico Kids Executive Director Tracy Rodden.

Feed New Mexico Kids prepares hundreds of snack packs to help youth get through weekends and long holidays.

“We find out what kids are not getting food on the weekends, so 90,000 kids in New Mexico are food insecure and many of them eat because they are in school,” said Rodden.

The nonprofit said it currently serves five school districts in the state including Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Bernalillo, and Los Lunas. They hope to expand that list in 2024 to include Questa, Silver City, and Las Cruces.

“We pack 8-10 snack packs per box and then we stack them here. And then when the drivers come, we help load their car,” said Rodden.

Executive Director Tracy Rodden said they serve about 1,600 kids a week. Each snack pack costs about $5 and includes items like ramen, pudding cups, protein bars, and other non-perishables. However, they currently have 300 kids on a waitlist they’d like to take care of.

“These kids are expected to not have food, to go home for the weekend, do homework, pay attention, retain what they’re hopefully able to read, and then go to school on Monday and perform, and that’s just not happening,” said Rodden.

Rodden said due to the growing need they’re looking for a second warehouse to be able to make more packages. They’re also looking for new partners to help them serve more children along with donations from the community.

“This is something that you can do that’s going to move the needle. Just one snack pack at a time,” said Rodden.

The nonprofit said they are currently accepting new volunteers on their website.