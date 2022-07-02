ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angels Acts of Kindness were gathering items to donate to families affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Saturday. They were at their southeast location on Central near Moon all morning collecting toiletries, clothes, and cleaning products. They’re also accepting gift cards.

The items will now be taken to Las Vegas and Mora County and given to the people who need them. “This is more monumental because of the hundreds of thousands of acres that it’s taken in and of course we know we’re in a drought and this is New Mexico; we prayed for rain, we’re getting rain and that’s helped put the fires out. But we’re not through it yet,” said Sandra Sandien from Angels Acts of Kindness.

If anyone has items they’d like to donate but couldn’t make it out today, there will be another event on July 9 at the same location on Altez Street.