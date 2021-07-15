Nonprofit fundraising to help with flooding damage costs

Photos courtesy of Casa Esperanza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque nonprofit that gives families a place to stay during medical treatment is cleaning up after its building was flooded. An underground water line broke at Casa Esperanza last week, sending water into 16 of its 28 rooms.

Several families staying there will now be displaced for weeks. Not all the repair costs will be covered by insurance, so Casa Esperanza needs help fixing the damage.

It has partnered with US Eagle and local radio stations to raise money. “So if you can even donate a small amount to help us offset the cost of this flooding and the fire line break, we would so appreciate it,” Executive Director Chrisann Gray said.

If you’d like to help Casa Esperanza after its recent disaster, visit their website to learn more or donate.

