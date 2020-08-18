Nonprofit distributing 100 beds to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is donating 100 beds to families in need. HopeWorks got a grant for the beds from the Latter Day Saints Church.

The nonprofit’s mission is to connect homeless families to resources for housing and other opportunities. Organizers say the beds play a big part in helping get families back on their feet.

“The families that we move into housing typically come in with nothing but what they can fit in their car or on their backs so to move into a home and get a brand new bed for many of them it’s the first time in their lives that they’ve gotten a brand new bed,” said Kellie Tillerson with HopeWorks.

HopeWorks says its always in need of houseware for families. If you’d like to donate, visit HopeWorksNM.org.

