Local nonprofit celebrates 20 years helping New Mexico’s youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 2001, the Children’s Grief Center is celebrating 20 years of providing hope and healing for grieving families in Central New Mexico. To mark this event, 20 former bereaved families are being interviewed to share how they were impacted by the care they received in peer grief support groups.

The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico and the Grief Resource Center offers free support groups for bereaved children, ages 5 – 25, their caregivers and adults, and is the only such program in central New Mexico.

2021 is the 20th anniversary of the first support groups held at the Children’s Grief Center. 20 Stories for 20 Years is a place on the Children’s Grief Center’s website to celebrate the vision and hard work of those founders. Throughout the year, the site will be updated with stories. If you are a former child or adult group participant, and you’d like to share your story, contact Suzie Blake at suzie.blake@childrensgrief.org or call 505-323-0478.