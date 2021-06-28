Local nonprofit celebrates 20 years helping New Mexico’s youth

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Suzie Blake, Director of Development at the Children's Grief Center

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 2001, the Children’s Grief Center is celebrating 20 years of providing hope and healing for grieving families in Central New Mexico. To mark this event, 20 former bereaved families are being interviewed to share how they were impacted by the care they received in peer grief support groups.

The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico and the Grief Resource Center offers free support groups for bereaved children, ages 5 – 25, their caregivers and adults, and is the only such program in central New Mexico.

2021 is the 20th anniversary of the first support groups held at the Children’s Grief Center. 20 Stories for 20 Years is a place on the Children’s Grief Center’s website to celebrate the vision and hard work of those founders. Throughout the year, the site will be updated with stories. If you are a former child or adult group participant, and you’d like to share your story, contact Suzie Blake at suzie.blake@childrensgrief.org or call 505-323-0478.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES