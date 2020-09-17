Nonprofit building saved from having to change locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like a local nonprofit that serves vulnerable women will not have to move out of their building after all. This is thanks to a city councilor’s change of heart. “Before our signs outside our building we had to put indefinitely, we are closed indefinitely. Now we can say, ‘Closed for a couple of weeks.’ ..and that is a huge difference for the women out there who depend on us,” said Christine Barber of Street Safe New Mexico.

News 13 featured the nonprofit earlier this week about the problem facing Street Safe New Mexico, which shares a wall with a now-vacant restaurant that’s become a rat-infested nuisance. Street Safe said it would have to move out, because city council was one vote short of fast-tracking demolition of the restaurant and the process could have taken another two months.

On Wednesday, Councilor Klarissa Peña said after receiving a lot of feedback, she will now vote in favor of expediting that demolition. Peña said her original vote was less about this specific situation and more about what she sees as a larger issue with building condemnations. “I’ve kind of just, in protest, haven’t voted for these zoning issues because I just really want us, as a city, to develop a program to help people who are facing condemnation with being able to repair their buildings,” said Peña. the new vote on fast-tracking the demolition will happen at Monday’s city council meeting.