Non-stop flights to Guadalajara no longer available at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a year after they were announced, international flights to Guadalajara from the Sunport are no longer available.

Back in November, Mayor Tim Keller, along with officials from Mexico, stepped off the first flight from Guadalajara.

Back in March, KRQE News 13 reported Volaris wasn’t seeing ridership to support twice-weekly flights, so they decreased flights to just two to three times a month. Now, KRQE News 13 has learned Volaris is no longer offering non-stop service between the cities at all.

The Sunport says it’s not unusual for smaller carriers to cancel flights based on seasonal demands. It says flights to Chihuahua are still available.