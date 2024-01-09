ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The non-profit groups that sell concessions at Isotopes Park have set a new record for the stadium, raising over $429,000 last season. According to the Isotopes, non-profit groups have exceeded $4.5 million raised since the team’s inaugural season in 2003.

“The positive impact this opportunity has for non-profit groups to fundraise and help their initiatives continues to grow each year, and we are very proud of the new benchmark the groups set last season,” says Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

Some of the non-profits that have participated in concessions sales include the Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club, Atletico NM Futbol, Duke City Volleyball Academy, Dance FunRaisers, Del Norte High School Cheer, LNESC Albuquerque, Music Theater Southwest, and United Fit.

Organizations are hired through the stadium concessionaire, the Oak View Group, to work a set minimum number of games. The non-profits then earn a share of the concession revenue for each game worked.

Non-profits interested in working the 2024 season can contact Brad Six, general manager of the Oak View Group, at (505) 222-4032 or at Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com to learn how to participate.

“Non-profit groups are vital to our success at the ballpark to provide our fans the best experience. Not only does it help the fan experience, but it also helps the community and youth groups by giving them an opportunity to help meet their goals they are striving for,” says Six