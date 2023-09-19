ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit tenant at the city-owned Gibson Health Hub hasn’t been paying their rent for months on a lease worth nearly $80,000. However, the city is now forgiving that debt as City Councilors approved a new lease Monday night. Now, the non-profit is allowed to pay for their rent through services provided to the Gateway Center.

At a city council meeting Monday, Albuquerque City Councilor Renee Grout questioned the new deal for the organization.

“Sir, looks like this company has been renting space at the Gateway since December, and now, we’re waiving rent in exchange for providing services.” Grout asked, “So, just so I can learn a little bit more about this, has this company, is this company current on their rent as outlined in the original contract?”

“Vizionz-Sankofa is a non-profit organization that was created to help low-income refugees and immigrants and folks residing in predominately in the International District,” said Khadijah Bottom, founder of Vizions-Sankofa. She explained they provide wraparound services for refugees and immigrants; housing stability services; and food and clothing for unsheltered people. Hundreds of people a month receive their help, she claimed.

However, since moving to the city’s Gibson Health Hub complex last November, Vizionz-Sankofa hasn’t been paying the city for rent—more than $6,000 a month. “The Vizionz-Sankofa is not currently current on their rent. We have had this arrangement with them since shortly after they began leasing the space, offering these services, and we determined at that particular point in time that the wraparound services being offered by Vizionz-Sankofa were more valuable to the city than actually getting the rent,” stated Doug Chaplin, associate director of the Health, Housing, and Homelessness Department.

Bottom said the plan was to pay rent with state funds they were awarded in 2021. “Somewhere down the line, when they really got to looking at the paperwork, they said we can’t use Capital Outlay to pay the rent,” Bottom explained.

Facing a shortfall, the group has struck a new deal with the city: no rent payments in exchange for services provided to the Gateway Center’s Homelessness programs.

“I have a memorandum of understanding with the Gateway as to when we will provide services and how we will be providing services,” Bottom stated, to equal the amount of rent they owe. “We don’t have back-rent. They waived the back-rent because [of] all the pitfalls we kept falling into regarding trying to get the lease established.”

Part of the terms of the new agreement include monthly reports to the city covering the services they’ve provided. The deal has raised some eyebrows.

“It’s not that common, the other thing. I was interested when I saw that we were basically trading services, I wanted to find out if there were any other vendors that were in the Gateway that we were trading services for,” Grout commented.

The city said there’s one other vendor there with a similar deal: the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

City Council approved the new lease in a unanimous vote Monday night; several councilors acknowledged the benefit of the services provided by Vizionz-Sankofa.

“I don’t think this won’t pass, I just, I wanna be clear, like, this is an organization that’s done a lot of really great work with our immigrant community and with low-income folks in the International District and others; from food programs to homeless and housing transition,” Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis said Monday night, “They do a great job, and I know several legislators are assisting them. It just turns out that being at Gateway is a better, despite all our conversations tonight, is a better home for them because there’s a synergy there.”

However, Grout noted: “I hope that they are being charged that late payment because, you know, they’re not current according to the agreement, you know. There should be a penalty for not being current.”

The new lease should take effect October 1, according to Bottom.

Bottom is also the president of the South San Pedro Neighborhood Association—one that signed a ‘Good Neighbor Agreement’ in support of the Gateway Center. She said she signed that agreement because it was ‘the right thing to do.’

“It’s not the cure-all. It’s not the final solution to homelessness, but it’s a step in the right direction.” She denies rumors that she signed it because she has a vested interest in the Gateway Center.