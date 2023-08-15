ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is facing a lawsuit over the availability of records from its automated speed enforcement program. The lawsuit comes from the Southwest Public Policy Institute, they say it stems from a public records request made to the city.

The institute says they have concerns the policies could be disproportionately impacting minorities and low-income drivers. They say they have requested public records from the city, but haven’t received them in a timely or complete manner.