ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is facing a lawsuit over the availability of records from its automated speed enforcement program. The lawsuit comes from the Southwest Public Policy Institute, they say it stems from a public records request made to the city.
The institute says they have concerns the policies could be disproportionately impacting minorities and low-income drivers. They say they have requested public records from the city, but haven’t received them in a timely or complete manner.