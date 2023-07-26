ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a rapidly aging population. Now, a new initiative by Central New Mexico Community College Ingenuity and non-profit NM-NEW aims to keep help by keeping older New Mexicans engaged in both the community and the economy.

After a successful career in tech, New Mexico native Paula Getz started thinking about retirement. “I really realized it wasn’t easy as I thought to find a volunteer place, to get on a board, to find a part-time job if I wanted a part-time job,” she said. She quickly found she wasn’t alone.

According to New Mexico’s Human Services Department, by 2030, more than 40% of Bernalillo County’s population will be over 60 years old. Agnes Vallejos, Strategic Program Manager for the city of Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs Department, said as life expectancy extends and retirement ages get pushed back, many of these adults are still looking for opportunities.

“How do I extend because maybe I’m not ready to retire or maybe I’m not able to retire because of the economy? We have a lot of grandparents raising grandchildren, they need to work part-time,” Vallejos said.

“So, why not make it easy? There’s a bunch of ‘mes’ out there that just want to share our experience and strength and our wisdom,” said Getz. So, she got to work.

Getz founded NM NEW, a non-profit that helps adults 50 and older get back into the workforce through mentoring and entrepreneurship opportunities. She said staying engaged in the workforce or community not only helps the mental and physical health of older adults, but it also helps the labor shortage and economy.

“We have to get some portion of that population back engaged and making sure we’re continuing to earn wages, pay taxes on those wages, be able to stay engaged,” said Getz.

Now, they’ll be able to reach even more people after NM-New merged with CNM Ingenuity, a non-profit offering training programs and boot camps to help people gain workforce skills. “CNM is there as much as to the 18-year-old graduating high school as it is for the 55-year-old seeking a career change,” said Kyle Lee, CEO of CNM Ingenuity.

Details of the program are still being ironed out but it’s expected to focus on the skills seniors already have as well as ones they’d like to develop. “I think we need to open the eyes for everybody that there’s that opportunity to not only take what they know and share it with others but also find new skills that they’d like to participate in,” said Lee. “If you have a passion to go do it, we’re here to work with you to help you fulfill your dreams.”

Adults or employers interested in getting involved in the program can learn more about it here.