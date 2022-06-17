ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit is helping thousands of children in Albuquerque with a basic need that most people take for granted. Undies for Everyone, based in Houston, Texas, provides underwear for kids in 17 cities across the nation.

Founder Amy Weis says because poverty is high in Albuquerque, the non-profit has partnered with Children, Youth, and Families Department and Albuquerque Public Schools to distribute seven pairs of underwear to more than 8,000 kids in Albuquerque. That’s more than 59,000 pairs.

“It is something that they can’t afford to buy and they can’t access because fortunately people do not donate used underwear, but we know it’s taking some pressure off of those families because underwear is expensive but their kids want to feel normal,” said Weiss.

The non-profit is taking donations on its website to provide underwear for more kids.