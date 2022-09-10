ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organization is focusing on helping the homeless. The group is non-profit, and they have a chapter in Albuquerque.

The national group, Who Am I Foundation, has been making sure the homeless population still has hygiene products. Volunteers hand out care packages with food, hygiene items, toiletries, water, and more.

Usually, the group does one stationary giveaway and then they help people through a mobile giveaway, but since the closure of Coronado Park, the organization is looking for a new place to set up.

“That was a good area to help them out, but it was really unsafe too, so we’re just trying to find a spot that can help them out as well as be safe ourselves,” said Who Am I Foundation Executive Director Antonia Perez.

The organization is also active in Santa Fe, Phoenix, and Sacramento. Their website has details on how to get involved with the group.