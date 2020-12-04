Non-profit initiative recognizes employers that adopt, implement family-friendly policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family Friendly New Mexico envisions that all New Mexican workers are able to achieve a healthy balance between work and life. In order for this to happen, more businesses must adopt family-friendly workplace practices.

Chief Operating Officer of Family Friendly New Mexico Julianna Silva discusses what exactly these practices entail and why they are so important. Family Friendly New Mexico is a non-profit initiative that supports employers across the state that adopt and implement family-friendly policies, allowing employees and their families to thrive.

They provide education, resources, and recognition to employers so they have the tools and resources to implement family-friendly policies in their workplace. Employers can apply for the Family Friendly Business Award to be recognized for the policies they have in place in the categories of paid leave, health support, work schedules, economic support, pay equity, diversity, and inclusion, and community investment.

There is no cost to apply for the award and you can submit an application online. Family Friendly New Mexico also offers a toolkit online that helps businesses look into providing more family-friendly policies. For more information on applying for the award, or to view family-friendly resources, visit nmfamilyfriendlybusiness.org.

Latest Community News: