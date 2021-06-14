Local non-profit helps exotic birds find forever homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico has been around for the last 25 years. They take in parrots for all reasons, rehab them, and then place them in qualified homes. Director Aly Newbill discussed all the work Birds of a Feather does in the community.

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico is the only non-profit organization for exotic birds that helps rehabilitate and rehome birds that have been abandoned. They help the feathery friends return to a natural state so they can be placed with forever homes and families. Call them at 505-980-6166 or email them at birdsofafeathernm@gmail.com for more information.