Local non-profit helps exotic birds find forever homes

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Aly Newbill, Director of Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico has been around for the last 25 years. They take in parrots for all reasons, rehab them, and then place them in qualified homes. Director Aly Newbill discussed all the work Birds of a Feather does in the community.

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico is the only non-profit organization for exotic birds that helps rehabilitate and rehome birds that have been abandoned. They help the feathery friends return to a natural state so they can be placed with forever homes and families. Call them at 505-980-6166 or email them at birdsofafeathernm@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES