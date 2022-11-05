ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members in Albuquerque came out to a pop-up market Saturday. It was all in an effort to help out a non-profit.

The ‘Fall into Giving’ event at Salt Yard had live music and more than 30 vendors. The proceeds from the event are going towards ‘For Goodness Cakes‘ in Albuquerque.

The non-profit bakes birthday, graduation, and other celebration cakes for at-risk youth in the community.

The local chapter’s leader said proceeds from Saturday help them continue their work.

“It’s really easy to give back, and this is a great way to let the kids in the community know that you’re worried about them. You want to do something for them. So, this is a really quick and easy way to give back to the kids that need it,” said Chapter Leader Brittany Puckett.

All ages were welcome to the event, and it was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Goodness Cakes has been running since 2019 in Albuquerque. They are also partnering with jewelry store Kendra Scott for a giveback event on November 19.