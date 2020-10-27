Non-essential City of Albuquerque services closed Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to inclement weather conditions the City of Albuquerque has announced that city non-essential services and offices are closed on Tuesday, Oct. 27. In a Tweet, Mayor Tim Keller states that essential personnel are required to contact their department director or other appropriate supervisors in order to determine their work schedule.

As temperatures are freezing and snowfall has impacted the city, the mayor encourages residents to limit travel. The City of Albuquerque Municipal Development Department has 30 sanding and plowing trucks on the road in order to clear icy roads.

Residential and commercial trash and recycling pickup has been canceled on Tuesday. Additionally, the three Solid Waste Department Convenience Centers will be closed to the public. This means services will be delayed one day.

ABQ Ride has also suspended service on Routes 766 and 777 and is currently seeing delays on ABQ Ride fixed routes and Sun Van services. Information on route schedules can be found at 505-243-7433. Additional information can be found by contacting 311.