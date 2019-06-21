Non-domestic cats get new purpose through Animal Welfare’s ‘working cats’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cats that may be feral or not suitable as pets are now getting a new purpose in life. Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s “working cats” program provides a second chance to these animals that come in.

“Our working cats program is another life outcome option for our cats that aren’t pets. Some of them are actually feral, they were born outside, they were raised outside, they’ve never had much human contact,” said Deana Case, a behavior specialist for Animal Welfare. “They come in in traps, usually. We ear tip them, spay/neuter them, give them a microchip and then try to find suitable working homes for them.”

Many of the cats brought in are totally feral or may be somewhat social but still cautious around people. Absolute feral cats will likely be taken back to the community they were found it, but others find a new purpose at businesses where they can do some good.

“Working cats don’t just live in barns in the east mountains, they also live in wineries, greenhouses, storage facilities, warehouses, any place a working cat can find a job,” said Case. “If you would like to have a working cat on your property, they’re sort of like living art, as well as good exterminator.”

Working cats control vermin and also keep away other stray cats. Case says it helps that cats can be territorial in that sense.

“They control vermin. Also having working cats at your place keeps unhealthy stray cats out,” said Case. “Cats are very territorial and when a territory is occupied, and resources are already being used by cats in that area, other cats tend to move on.”

Animal Welfare says there is a process behind getting a working cat on your property.

“Working cats, it’s not a simple case of taking them there and releasing them. They have to be confined for a minimum of two weeks, four weeks is optimum,” said Case. “If your property isn’t suitable for keeping them in a closed area, we will send home a large dog crate with a hiding box for the cats. You set that crate in the area you want them to be in for a couple of weeks, and you feed them and water them daily and that continues after you release them.”

If you are interested in adopting a working cat, you can reach Deana at dcase@cabq.gov. You can also get in contact with Albuquerque Animal Welfare online or via phone at 505-768-1975. All adult cat adoptions will be $5 through the end of June.