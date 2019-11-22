Nob Hill restaurant takes a hit after unexpected emergency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dining room at a popular Albuquerque restaurant is looking more like a giant pit these days. The Farmacy was forced to close after an unexpected emergency.

The owner of The Farmacy says they noticed a water leak a few weeks back and recently learned it was coming from under the cement floor in the dining room.

“It’s pretty devastating,” says Jacob Elliot, owner of the Farmacy.

The dining room at the Farmacy on Central in East Nob Hill doesn’t look much like a dining room anymore. There are chairs on top of tables, a massive hole right in the middle of the floor, and bags of cement stacked where customers would typically be eating.

“The water main under our dining room had ruptured,” said Elliot.

It’s been a mess since last Thursday while they attempt to replace the broken pipe. Elliot says the weather has made it even more challenging because the ground needs to be dry in order to replace the pipe.

He says the unexpected obstacles are making it hard to stay positive.

“It starts to get a little staggering you know, with the loss of sales; and that’s not counting the hundreds of dollars worth of food waste,” says Elliot.

He says there have been a lot of people coming to eat, only to be turned away by a sign on the door that says they’re closed because of ongoing repairs on a water main.

“There’s people constantly just coming and it’s devastating. It’s money going away,” says Elliot.

He says he never expected a water leak to make such a major impact, but he hopes they’re able to get back on their feet soon.

Elliot says crews were confident they’d be able to complete the replacement Thursday, regardless of the weather. They’re expecting to be open for breakfast Friday morning.

The Farmacy has been open for two years. They rent the building, so at least they don’t have to pay for the repairs.