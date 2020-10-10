Nob Hill offers free short-term parking for food pickup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making it easier for people to pick up to-go orders from Nob Hill restaurants. Nob Hill Main Street has partnered with the city to reserved parking spots outside restaurants, dedicated to pick-up. Drivers do not have to feed the meters and have a seven-minute time limit.

“Especially with us local businesses, we really thrive off of DoorDash and GrubHub orders, it’s really helpful, it’s right here, they can come in and go,” said Jaaziah Vallano of Poki Poki Cevicheria.

The dedicated spaces are marked with a bag over the parking meter. Main Street says the plan is to continue the program through Black Friday.

