Nob Hill offers free short-term parking for food pickup

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making it easier for people to pick up to-go orders from Nob Hill restaurants. Nob Hill Main Street has partnered with the city to reserved parking spots outside restaurants, dedicated to pick-up. Drivers do not have to feed the meters and have a seven-minute time limit.

“Especially with us local businesses, we really thrive off of DoorDash and GrubHub orders, it’s really helpful, it’s right here, they can come in and go,” said Jaaziah Vallano of Poki Poki Cevicheria.

The dedicated spaces are marked with a bag over the parking meter. Main Street says the plan is to continue the program through Black Friday.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss