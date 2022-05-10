ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill homeowner spent thousands of dollars building a wall in his front yard, now the city wants him to tear it down. According to the city’s rules for the Postwar Broadmoor addition in Nob Hill, front yard walls over three feet aren’t allowed. The neighborhood association says it’s all about protecting the look area.

“When our community was built and this one was built right after WW2. The architectural principles of that time were that walls in front yards would not be over three feet high and so that’s how our community was developed,” said Nob Hill Neighborhood Association President, Gary Eyster.

Eyster says that’s why the city’s rules for preserving the architectural integrity of areas like the Postwar Broadmoor addition are important. The homeowner says he thought building the wall on his property would only enhance the neighborhood located near Lomas and Washington.

“To me, it seemed like a very reasonable modification to the property. Perhaps I’m naïve but I thought it would be an improvement to the neighborhood,” said property owner, Samuel Reynolds.

Reynolds points out that other homes in the neighborhood also have front yard walls that violate the ordinance, but the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only allowed if more than 20% of the homes are within 330 feet or so also have them. The city’s zoning hearing examiner determined there were not, so the wall must come down.

“We were basically extending the wall out into the front and I think he thought that to extend a preexisting wall met the city statues. We actually built this before we realized that we were in violation of that three feet rule,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is taking the case to the city council for an appeal. If he loses the appeal, Reynolds says he will take the wall down if he has to.