ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the city’s most famous and inviting murals has been restored. Late last month, the iconic “Greetings from ‘Burque” mural was damaged in a fire, rendering one of the city’s best photo opportunities unusable.

Officials never did find out what caused the fire, but this weekend, the LA artist who created it took the time to restore the mural to its full glory in the heart of Nob Hill.