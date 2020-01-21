Noah’s Ark Children’s Foundation 5K run benefits New Mexico families in need

Noah’s Ark Children’s Foundation is providing quality childcare for children who would otherwise go without. The foundation’s upcoming 2nd Annual Children First 5K is a fun-filled event that will feature children’s activities, live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

The foundation’s Executive Director, Crystal Tapia visits the set to discuss the Children First 5K and how you can participate.

The Noah’s Ark Children’s Foundation is a registered nonprofit organization that benefits children in poverty and youth with special needs and that are lacking nutritious meals. All of the money raised through the foundation will benefit New Mexico families in need.

“What’s specific about the foundation for Noah’s Ark is all of the money raised goes back to families in need. Families who don’t necessarily qualify for childcare state assistance, yet can’t afford private pay, we have that gap. And with the foundation, they can apply for scholarships so they can receive childcare assistance,” said Crystal. “In addition, for teachers that are going to school for early childcare, we help with scholarships and tuition reimbursement.”

Crystal explains that the foundation recently gave around $22,000 away in scholarships. She also says that the foundation strives to keep New Mexico educators in the state.

The foundation strives to eliminate the stress of educators who are continuing their education and going to work at the same time by helping to provide them with funds.

Each year, the foundation hosts a gala in the fall and a 5K in the spring. This year, the Children First 5K will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Tickets cost $40 for registration and include a t-shirt. Tickets can be purchased online at Event Brite. Children 12-years-old and younger are free.