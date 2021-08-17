No student told Washington Middle School staff that suspect had a gun, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students were back at Washington Middle School Tuesday. Police reported 13-year-old Juan Saucedo showed multiple classmates the gun well before the shooting and none of them told staff about it and won’t get in trouble for that. “See something, say something,” has been Albuquerque Public Schools’ mantra for these types of situations. Over the years plenty of students have alerted staff when a classmate has a gun on campus. However, that didn’t happen on August 13.

A spokesperson with the district said they don’t comment on student discipline, especially during an ongoing investigation. KRQE News 13 checked this year’s APS Student Handbook and found that the district has nothing on their “Student Offenses/Consequences Chart” mentioning punishments for students who fail to speak up when a classmate has a weapon at school. The handbook does say students are asked to report a person being disruptive, but that’s it, nothing is required.

Some people said they think there should be a rule on the books.

“I think the kids that knew about the student with the gun should be penalized by the school, maybe some either suspension from school or also maybe suspension with some kind of class,” said Kevin Bang.

“When it comes down to it, their kids. I think some discipline would be helpful or if that knows that’s a potential,” said Megan Daum.

The handbook does say everyone must report a bullying incident.

On August 13, APD said they would have an officer at the school Tuesday in case any kids wanted to come forward with information on the case.

Superintendent Scott Elder sent out an email to APS families Tuesday afternoon reminding students and staff that if they see something, to say something.