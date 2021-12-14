No one hurt in drive-by shooting outside South Valley Hobby Lobby

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl is back in Albuquerque in 2021, after being in Frisco, Texas in 2020, and everyone involved in making the game happen couldn't be happier to have it back in the Duke City.

"I can't even explain some of the feelings that we have had over the past few weeks. Just to be back and interacting with this community, it's just good to see the hotels getting ready to host teams and our events ready to go, and our board and our sponsors excited, and it's right and we are looking forward to throwing a big party for Albuquerque and New Mexico," said PUBG Mobile NM Bowl Executive Diector, Jeff Siembieda.