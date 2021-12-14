No one hurt in drive-by shooting outside South Valley Hobby Lobby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt during a drive-by shooting in a Hobby Lobby parking lot at Coors and Rio Bravo Wednesday afternoon.
At this point, the sheriff’s department does not have any suspects in custody and investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from the area. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.