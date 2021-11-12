No injuries reported after fire at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are investigating a fire that sparked at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Villa Del Sol Apartment Complex.

Crews arrived at the scene and reported smoke and flames coming from the third floor. AFR reports that a search was conducted to make sure all occupants were out of the building and safe.

The fire was brought under control and was prevented from spreading. The department states that three adjacent apartments were affected by smoke and were also evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

