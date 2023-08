ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash at a Rail Runner crossing stalled traffic on a busy Albuquerque thoroughfare Monday morning.

Details are limited, but Albuquerque Police Department said they call a call about an accident at the Menaul crossing around 9:42 a.m.

KRQE’s news crew spotted at least one SUV with damage to its front end, and one of the guardrails snapped in two.

No injuries were reported.