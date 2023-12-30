ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to an apartment fire in northwest Albuquerque early Saturday morning.

AFR was dispatched to an apartment complex on 63rd Street just after 2 a.m.

The flames were coming from the first floor of the building and spread to the second story.

Firefighters got the flames under control in just over half an hour but damage to the building was extensive.

No one was injured in the fire. An investigation is underway to find the cause and origin of the fire.