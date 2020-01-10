No ‘guard dog site permit’ can lead to charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was charged for not having the proper permit for the guard dogs protecting her property after hours.

The city’s Animal Welfare department says the owner of a contracting business off Fourth and Candelaria didn’t have the required guard dog site permit.

“We do get complaints at businesses if people do see a dog on the premises, especially after hours,” Animal Welfare Department Sgt. Adam Hevey stated. “Maybe they don’t have warning signs posted.”

An officer was called to a business off Fourth Street and Candelaria back in November to investigate a neglect call. Instead, the property owner of this contracting business got slapped with two charges for not having a guard dog site permit.

Hevey said when someone reports concerns about guard dogs to the city’s 311 app, an officer will check out the premises to make sure the property owner has the right permit, in addition to adequate food, water and shelter for the animals.

Animal Welfare couldn’t say how many of the guard dog site permits it has given this year, but they suspect many businesses don’t realize they need one.

“The reason for the permits is for public safety, and we have a registry of what dogs are where and what job they are performing,” he said. “It makes having the site secure a lot easier, it makes the community safer, and it makes us able to keep tabs on where there are aggressive dogs that are just doing their job.”

The permits are also only for businesses and not households.

The dog has to be microchipped, vaccinated and registered with the city. The permits cost $150 a year per property and the businesses have to be at least 250 feet away from a school.

The property owner who was charged is set to appear in court later this month.