ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve bought a ticket to visit the zoo Friday, one popular animal will be off-limits. Due to construction, there will be no elephant viewing. The elephants are expected to be back in action on Saturday but the BioPark is sharing this throwback Thursday video of them online so that you don’t miss them too much. It includes a video of the herd’s youngest member enjoying the pool. The herd is made up of Rozie, Alice, Irene, Albert, and Jazmine.
No elephant viewing at BioPark Zoo Friday
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: