ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Luis Ayala, a suspect in a 2020 murder case, pleaded no contest to first degree murder and robbery charges Wednesday.

In August of 2020, Ayala, Ja Juan Bennet and Armando Rodriguez attempted to rob Donnie Brandon near Sandia Vista Park while he was attempting to buy a gun. During the robbery, Brandon was shot and killed.

Bennet and Rodriguez pleaded guilty to second degree murder and robbery charges. Bennet was sentenced to 22 years behind bars, Rodriguez was sentenced to 21. A sentencing date for Ayala has not been set.