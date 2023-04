ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ BioPark officials are sharing some sad news. A total of 13 Southern Stingrays and four Cownose Rays at the park have died in the last year.

Officials are working to figure out what happened, but believe the problem is a thing of the past.

They saw the rays acting weird back in May, and between then and October, they started to die off.

They’ve looked at several issues they thought could be behind the deaths, but they haven’t found a definitive cause.