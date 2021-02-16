No big push for out-of-state travelers despite lifted restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The city’s tourism department, Visit Albuquerque, says it’s holding off on asking out-of-state travelers to head to New Mexico. There are still some concerns that could cause cases of COVID-19 to jump back up.

Despite that mandatory two-week quarantine being lifted, Visit Albuquerque wants to keep going in the right direction and get to that green tier with a slow reopen. Tania Armenta, President, and CEO of Visit Albuquerque says last week’s decisions by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham were huge for tourism.

With indoor dining now open they are pushing for the community to get out and support small businesses but they don’t want to move too fast and see Bernalillo County lose that “yellow” status. Armenta believes when it is time the city will bounce back fast when it comes to tourism.

“We know that Albuquerque and New Mexico is uniquely positioned, the inherent qualities here, the vast wide open space, the outdoor recreation that that affords,” said Armenta. They don’t want to discourage travel to the city but they won’t be making any huge changes, stating this will be a slow rollout to welcoming back out-of-state visitors.

Armenta says tourism was one of the hardest hit during this pandemic with a huge job loss in the industry. Their main goal right now is to get jobs in tourism like hotels and at the Sunport back up and running while also promoting outdoor activities like hiking and cultural history in the city to people who already live in New Mexico. The city’s biggest attraction is the International Balloon Fiesta and so far, this year’s fiesta is scheduled to be an in-person event.