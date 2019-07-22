No apparent police enforcement of ART lanes on first day of bus driver training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s announcement last week that the ART buses would be on Central for training starting Monday–and so would police to stop all the lawbreakers–is looking like an empty threat.

KRQE News 13 set up cameras on Central and caught dozens and dozens of drivers breaking the law, but not of them got pulled over. “There’s no enforcement,” Maurice Cruz of Albuquerque said.

In the heart of Nob Hill over the course of an hour, KRQE News 13 saw more than 20 drivers ignoring the rules. A big Coca Cola truck was parked right in the ART lane, and drivers were using them to make illegal lefts into the neighborhoods and businesses.

This was all happening just a few hundred yards from an electronic sign warning drivers to stay out of the ART lanes.

“It seems we have drivers that don’t pay attention to the rules or the laws,” Anne Taylor of Albuquerque said.

Then on Central near Rio Grande, KRQE News 13 saw the bus drivers in training. A couple of officers drove by but never stopped to patrol this section like KRQE News 13 did for a half-hour, catching 47 drivers crossing the ART lanes.

“I don’t know how much police can do honestly,” Katya Crawford of Albuquerque stated. “I don’t know if it’ll stop people. We still have drunk drivers, we still have people running stoplights.”

KRQE News 13 asked the city and APD why officers don’t seem to be pulling over drivers for using the ART lanes. APD said its a huge area to cover and they’ll catch people randomly when they can.