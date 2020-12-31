ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE service will be little different on Friday for New Year’s Day. There will be no ABQ RIDE service or Sun Van service all day.
Normally scheduled service will resume on Saturday, January 2, 2021. However, on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, the ABQ RIDE schedule remains the same and will operate with regular Sun Van service.
The City of Albuquerque reminds residents that face masks or face coverings are required in all public places including public transportation. For more information on ABQ RIDE schedules, visit cabq.gov.
Up Next:
- No ABQ RIDE, Sun Van service on New Year’s Day
- Albuquerque west side residents want city to fix ‘problem’ intersection
- Albuquerque Inspector General Ken Bramlett dies from COVID-19 complications
- APD releases results of police chief community survey
- Reward offered after mail carrier robbed in southwest Albuquerque