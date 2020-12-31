No ABQ RIDE, Sun Van service on New Year’s Day

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE service will be little different on Friday for New Year’s Day. There will be no ABQ RIDE service or Sun Van service all day.

Normally scheduled service will resume on Saturday, January 2, 2021. However, on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, the ABQ RIDE schedule remains the same and will operate with regular Sun Van service.

The City of Albuquerque reminds residents that face masks or face coverings are required in all public places including public transportation. For more information on ABQ RIDE schedules, visit cabq.gov.

Up Next:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery