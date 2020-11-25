No ABQ Ride service on Thanksgiving; Modified schedule for Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reminder that there will be no ABQ Ride fixed-route service Thursday for Thanksgiving. That includes the city’s Sun Van service. Black Friday is also considered a city holiday, so buses will run on the modified Saturday schedule. Trash and recycling will not be picked up Thursday either and the city’s three convenience centers will be closed.

According to the City of Albuquerque website, there will be no bus service to Kirtland Air Force Base on Friday; Due to the Gibson Gate closure, trips to Kirtland on Route #157-Montaño/Uptown/Kirtland will end instead, at Gibson and San Pedro.

Latest Local News