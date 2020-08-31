No ABQ Ride Bus service on Labor Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be no ABQ Ride fixed route bus service or Sun Van service on Monday, September 7, 2020, in observance of Labor Day. Customer Service windows at the Alvarado Transportation Center at First and Central will also not be open on that day.

Assistance with Sun Van reservations will be available at 243-RIDE (7433). Scheduled bus services will resume on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. For more information on ABQ Ride Holiday Service, visit CABQ.gov/transit.

